Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 407.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,068,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,800,000 after buying an additional 76,963 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $64,878,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,323,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,225,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

