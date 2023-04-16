Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 255 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

Clorox stock opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.