Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 299 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000.

PRFZ stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $144.81 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

