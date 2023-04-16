Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $251.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

