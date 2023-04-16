TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

NASDAQ TANNZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.12. 779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

