Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Travelzoo Trading Up 0.5 %

Travelzoo stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 553.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $131,563.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,885,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,442,837.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

