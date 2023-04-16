Tribe Price Hits $0.31 (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $158.28 million and $634,434.60 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,323,065 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

