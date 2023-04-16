Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRTN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Triton International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Triton International has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Triton International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

