Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRKAW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Troika Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

