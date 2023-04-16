True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at CIBC

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

TNT.UN opened at C$3.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$310.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.31. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$7.17.

True North Commercial REIT Cuts Dividend

About True North Commercial REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0248 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

