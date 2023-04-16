TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 million, a P/E ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 0.85. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

