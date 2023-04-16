TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
Shares of TRX opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 million, a P/E ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 0.85. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.
TRX Gold Company Profile
