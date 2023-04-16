two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Up 2,722.2% in March

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, a growth of 2,722.2% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TWO Price Performance

TWO stock remained flat at $10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. TWO has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TWO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TWO by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 281,867 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in TWO by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,048,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 829,192 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in TWO by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,219,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 476,590 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in TWO by 14.8% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TWO by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,469 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

