Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

UBSFY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. 68,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,361. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

