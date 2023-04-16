Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 39,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.97. 264,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

