Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Hits $102.93 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $102.93 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,257.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00436920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00121562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030474 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00041369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002569 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.31031879 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,098,347.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

