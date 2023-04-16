UMA Price Tops $2.15 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00007076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $152.45 million and $9.16 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,357,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,023,632 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

