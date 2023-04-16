United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMC. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.30. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 31.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 310,020 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $42,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

