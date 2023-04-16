UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.7 %

UNH opened at $511.79 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $477.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $485.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

