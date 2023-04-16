UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UOL Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UOLGY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 34,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,395. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. UOL Group has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $22.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded UOL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

