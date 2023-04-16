Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $3.81 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.46 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth $87,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Upland Software by 307.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.