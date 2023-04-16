USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Down 28.3% in March

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
USCB Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.
USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. On average, analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
USCB Financial Company Profile
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USCB Financial (USCB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.