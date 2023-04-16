USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Down 28.3% in March

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

USCB Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. On average, analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 204,905 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

