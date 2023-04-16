UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Short Interest Update

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

UTAA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,836. UTA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTA Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,709,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,955,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

