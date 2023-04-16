V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Raised to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. V.F. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

