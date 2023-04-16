va-Q-tec AG (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

va-Q-tec AG (OTCMKTS:VAQTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut va-Q-tec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VAQTF remained flat at C$26.50 during midday trading on Friday. va-Q-tec has a twelve month low of C$10.16 and a twelve month high of C$26.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.50.

va-Q-tec AG develops, produces, and markets vacuum insulation panels and phase change materials in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It also manufactures and distributes thermal packaging solutions and thermal energy storage components. The company supplies temperature controlled supply chain systems for healthcare and logistics companies; insulation of refrigeration/freezing equipment and food containers to appliance and food companies; insulating water boilers, pipelines, laboratory equipment, and ultra-low temperature refrigeration units for technics and industry; building insulation solutions for facades, roofs, and floors; and insulation in refrigeration trucks, cars, trains, and aircraft.

