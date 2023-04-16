Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 0.6 %

VALE opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.