Van Strum & Towne Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

ECL opened at $164.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

