Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $111.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $123.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

