Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1,467.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $248.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $278.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.