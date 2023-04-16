Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 91.6% in March

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the March 15th total of 689,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013,814 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 4,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,085,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,780 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 6,383.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 817.3% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,891,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,644 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $59.89. 2,046,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,713. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

