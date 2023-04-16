Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 437,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $46.44. 887,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,752. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $183,000.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.