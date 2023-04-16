Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 387.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

