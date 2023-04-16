Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Alaska Wealth Advisors

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. 1,506,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,231. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

