Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 13,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,858,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.