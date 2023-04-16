Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 13,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,858,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
