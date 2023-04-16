Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Short Interest Update

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Velan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNSF opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. Velan has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

About Velan

Velan, Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of industrial valves for use in industry applications. Its products include gate, globe and check valves, quarter-turn valves, cryogenic valves, HF acid valves, bellows seal valves, and steam traps. The company was founded by A. K. Velan in 1950 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

