Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0224 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $54.56 million and $726,171.90 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00063128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00041657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,438,895,168 coins and its circulating supply is 2,438,895,166 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

