VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, a growth of 1,502.2% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Trading Up 0.9 %

VEON Company Profile

VEON stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 51,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. VEON has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

