VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, a growth of 1,502.2% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
