Verge (XVG) Tops One Day Volume of $1.53 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $42.62 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,341.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00333554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00073450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00537976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00446102 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,885,350 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.