VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VersaBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBNK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,208. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $197.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.48. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 16.82%. Research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is currently 9.86%.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VersaBank in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VersaBank during the third quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 45.4% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 3.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58,842 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

Featured Stories

