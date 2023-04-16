Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $80.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,017 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 11.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $80,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $54.52. 1,687,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,664. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

