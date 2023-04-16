VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $716,000.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.77. 8,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

