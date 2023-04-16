VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $229.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

