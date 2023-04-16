VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $229.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86.
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.
About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
