Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) Short Interest Update

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 261.3% from the March 15th total of 910,500 shares. Currently, 41.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Virgin Orbit Price Performance

NASDAQ VORB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Virgin Orbit has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.