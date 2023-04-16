Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 485 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,187,000 after buying an additional 251,066 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,011,000 after buying an additional 398,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $184,963,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,240. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

