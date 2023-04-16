Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.98. The company had a trading volume of 804,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average of $247.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
