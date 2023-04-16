Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vivakor as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIVK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.14. 14,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vivakor has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions that focus on soil remediation. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil, from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

