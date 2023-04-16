Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a growth of 823.4% from the March 15th total of 39,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.3 days.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of WALD opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter valued at $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Waldencast

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

