Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $165.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

