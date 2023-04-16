Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Short Interest Update

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

NYSE:WAVC remained flat at $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Get Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAVC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.