WazirX Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, WazirX has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $71.70 million and approximately $984,937.68 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

