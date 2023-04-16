Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,879 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.80 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

